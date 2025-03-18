Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson discusses stronger performance

Business Day TV speaks with Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual

18 March 2025 - 20:20
by Business Day TV
Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Old Mutual has posted a 14% rise in adjusted headline earnings due to higher demand for the firm’s short-term insurance and wealth management products in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Iain Williamson, CEO of Old Mutual.

