Patrice Motsepe’s investment firm ditches JSE listing
African Rainbow Capital Investments shareholders are being offered R9.75 cash for their shares
18 March 2025 - 09:08
Patrice Motsepe’s investment outfit, African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARCI), has finally thrown in the towel on its listing on the JSE following years of persistent discount to net asset value (NAV) — despite making significant progress in closing the gap in the six months to end-December.
ARCI, whose prized assets include TymeBank and Alexforbes, on Tuesday said it would delist from the JSE to return more value to shareholders, as first reported by Business Day in 2023...
