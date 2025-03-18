Old Mutual benefits from focus on profitable organic growth
The group says that disciplined capital allocation in new growth engines and investments in operational efficiencies boosted earnings
18 March 2025 - 08:17
Old Mutual has grown full-year adjusted earnings, reflecting its focus on profitable organic growth in the core, disciplined capital allocation in new growth engines and investments in operational efficiencies.
The group, which is valued at R54.7bn on the JSE, reported a 14% rise in adjusted headline earnings to R6.685bn for the year to end-December, while adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 17% to 150.6c...
