FNB’s nav» Money planning tool crosses 5-million customers
Growth in digital instrument underscores demand for better money habits from consumers and small business owners
18 March 2025 - 19:59
FNB’s digital financial planning tool has crossed 5-million users, the FirstRand retail banking unit said on Tuesday, underscoring demand for better money habits from consumers and small business owners.
Over the years, banking websites and mobile apps have moved from being tools for making and receiving simple electronic funds transfers (EFTs) to being marketplaces where customers can access a range of products and services. Banking apps, for example, are one of the main ways in which people top up airtime for mobile devices and buy electricity...
