Companies / Financial Services

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Discovery Bank’s growth over six years

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank

17 March 2025 - 13:32
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hylton Kallner. CEO of Discovery Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Hylton Kallner. CEO of Discovery Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The growth of Discovery Bank over six years is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.

Discovery Bank is one of the country’s newest entrants, using a fully digital model with no physical branches. 

Kallner says the bank is performing very well with 1.1-million total clients and R21.2bn in deposits. The unit turned profitable for the first time in the six months to end-December. 

Though the bank is still in its start-up phase, it offers retail banking solutions, including deposits and loans and advances, to clients in the SA market. 

Kallner says billions have been spent on the digital backbone of the operation, benefiting from the wider Discovery group.

While existing Discovery clients have been a big source of business for the banking operation, Kallner says two out of three clients registering accounts are from outside of the ecosystem. 

Discovery Bank swung to a R69m operating profit, excluding the cost of customer acquisitions, in the six months to end-December from a loss of R154m the same time a year earlier. Including these costs, the company narrowed losses by 57% to R145m. The group now aims to triple its profits to R3bn in the next five years. 

Through the discussion, Kallner highlights the bank’s financial performance; road to profitability; technology investment; use of artificial intelligence; benefits of the Discovery ecosystem; and strategy for growth. 

Join the discussion:

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Digital transactions up 12% at FNB

The bank’s digital channels continue to deliver solid volume growth
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | The reality of AI investment in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Arun Varughese, head of Rand Merchant Bank’s telecommunications, media and technology advisory practice
Companies
3 days ago

SA leads African digital payments as card usage rises, says Visa

Some of SA’s digital payments growth has to do with various payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay
Companies
1 month ago

Standard Bank Connect reboots device sales business

Mobile virtual network operator offes devices at cheaper rates to entice customers
Companies
1 month ago

Barclays hints at rising investor interest in SA

Lower electricity risks and formation of the GNU seen as attractive factors
Companies
2 months ago

PayShap helps to push instant payments at Standard Bank up tenfold

Number of clients registering for digital payments platform grows
Companies
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Standard Bank’s ‘heavy blow’ benefits Absa
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Renergen’s share price soars on first helium sales
Companies / Energy
3.
Woolworths to restock empty shelves as soon as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Libstar warns of loss after big customer steps ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Thungela shares jump after buyback announcement
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WATCH: Discovery earnings jump as it all comes together

Companies / Financial Services

Discovery Bank hits first profit as it aims at R3bn by 2029

Companies / Financial Services

Who (or what) will give Old Mutual new life?

Money & Investing

Discovery expects first-half earnings up to 35% higher

Companies / Financial Services

SA’s newest bank joins those looking to retailers to service clients

Companies / Financial Services

Who will be the next Capitec?

Features / Cover Story

Amazon, Naspers and SA banks top Ninety One’s investments

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.