Hedge funds regain appetite for US stocks after huge sell-out

Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
New York — Global hedge funds started to add back US equities to portfolios last week after a huge sell-off in Wall Street’s major indexes, an early indication of optimism about the country.
Goldman Sachs said in a separate note that after unwinding positions in US stocks on March 7 and 10, hedge funds started to add exposure to the world’s largest economy back for the rest of the week through Thursday.
The bank showed hedge funds added both long and short bets on US stocks, adding hedge funds’ global portfolios became more bearish, as the proportion of bets stocks will fall grew relative to long positions last week. In a separate note, JPMorgan disclosed the same trend.
Elsewhere, portfolio managers continued to shed risk in both Europe and Asia, Goldman added. It said European stocks were net sold at the fastest pace in over five years, as well as emerging markets in Asia.
The unwinding seen on Friday and Monday represented the largest two-day deleveraging in four years, with some activity comparable to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reported earlier.
All major US indexes posted losses last week as investors grew wary of the economic outlook amid uncertainties about President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.
Still, they had a comeback on Friday, with the S&P 500 up 2.18%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.74% and the Nasdaq up 2.68%.
The hedge funds’ sudden comeback has different reasons, with some investors searching for bargains, while also adding bets that stocks will further decline.
Trend-after hedge funds, also known as CTAs (commodity trading advisers), are net short in US equities, according to JPMorgan.
Still, Barclays said in a note on Friday that there are some signals of capitulation in the US market, which could prompt some “buy the dip,” though uncertainties about the tariff policy could contain the trend.
Charles Lemonides, founder of long/short equities hedge fund ValueWorks, has added long US positions to his portfolio amid the sell-off as he believes a 10% correction for both the Nasdaq and the S&P posed some opportunities.
“The market has been going down and extrapolating that it will continue to go down. We obviously haven’t seen a recession or a real economic slowdown yet,” he said.
A 7.68% gain in the Stoxx 600 this year, while the S&P 500 is down 4%, has narrowed the valuation gap between the US and Europe, making the “old continent” stocks not so attractive.
Anders Hall, chief investment officer at Vanderbilt University, said hedge funds were taking a more cautious approach as, while the uncertainties about the US trade policies and a potential recession are likely to remain, Europe has its own economic and political challenges.
Europe is dealing with a rearmament plan driven by fears that it can no longer count on the US protection as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues. Germany has announced a defence and infrastructure spending bonanza. The region also deals with tariff threats.
“The US market, while not without risks, may be seen as a relatively safer bet by some,” he said, adding US markets are more liquid than Europe’s, which can be an advantage if hedge funds have to adjust positions amid increased volatility.
