Kenny Fihla leaves Standard Bank to take up CEO post at Absa
Standard Bank says it will announce succession planning measures in due course
17 March 2025 - 08:51
UPDATED 17 March 2025 - 09:21
Kenny Fihla has resigned from Standard Bank and will become Absa’s new CEO from June.
Absa named Fihla as CEO and executive director of Absa Group and Absa Bank with effect from June 17...
