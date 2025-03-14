Premium growth and fewer natural peril claims lift Outsurance earnings
Investors will get something out in the form of an interim dividend of 88.6c
14 March 2025 - 08:55
Outsurance Group has reported higher earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, as fewer natural peril claims were incurred by Youi and OUTsurance SA.
Strong organic premium growth and higher investment income also contributed to a 52.9% increase in normalised earnings to R2.16bn for the six months ended December, it said on Friday...
