Outsurance concerned about self-driving cars shrinking market
CEO Marthinus Visser looks ahead at the ramifications for his industry should the technology take off
14 March 2025 - 08:55
UPDATED 16 March 2025 - 16:45
Self-driving cars could have huge implications for the insurance market as growing use of the vehicles could drastically reduce accidents and resultant claims, according to Outsurance CEO Marthinus Visser.
In an interview after the group’s interim financial results, Visser said though autonomous vehicles have not yet materialised as an immediate threat, their potential widespread adoption could disrupt the traditional car insurance market significantly since the premium pool is essentially built around the cost of claims...
