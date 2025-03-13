Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: Standard Bank
Standard Bank has reported a 4% rise in full-year headline earnings, underpinned by continued growth in its balance sheet. Daniel Masvosvere, senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, joins Business Day TV to provide an analysis of the numbers.
WATCH: A closer look at Standard Bank’s full-year results
