Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: A closer look at Standard Bank’s full-year results

Business Day TV speaks to Daniel Masvosvere of Ashburton Investments

13 March 2025 - 15:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: Standard Bank
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: Standard Bank

Standard Bank has reported a 4% rise in full-year headline earnings, underpinned by continued growth in its balance sheet. Daniel Masvosvere, senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, joins Business Day TV to provide an analysis of the numbers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jason Quinn bid Absa a costly goodbye
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths to restock empty shelves as soon as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Exxaro names Ben Magara as CEO
Companies / Mining
4.
Trade-ins driving iPhone sales in SA, iStore ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Orion Minerals posts increase in operating loss ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.