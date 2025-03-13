Companies / Financial Services

WATCH LIVE | Standard Bank Group announces 2024 annual results

Join Standard Bank for a live webcast from 10am on Thursday March 13

13 March 2025 - 08:03
Sponsored
Standard Bank Group has a presence in over 20 Sub-Saharan African countries, four global centres and two offshore hubs. Picture: Standard Bank
Standard Bank Group has a presence in over 20 Sub-Saharan African countries, four global centres and two offshore hubs. Picture: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Group will announce its annual results for the year ended December 31 2024 on Thursday March 13 during a live webcast from 10am to 11am. 

Click here to register and watch the results live. 

The results analysis and presentation will available for download from the Standard Bank Group Investor Relations website shortly thereafter.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

