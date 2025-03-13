WATCH LIVE | Standard Bank Group announces 2024 annual results
Join Standard Bank for a live webcast from 10am on Thursday March 13
13 March 2025 - 08:03
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Standard Bank Group will announce its annual results for the year ended December 31 2024 on Thursday March 13 during a live webcast from 10am to 11am.
Click here to register and watch the results live.
The results analysis and presentation will available for download from the Standard Bank Group Investor Relations website shortly thereafter.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.