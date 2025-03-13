Growth in Standard Bank’s balance sheet drives rise in earnings
Bank sees any trade disruptions and inflation pressures from US policy changes and related tariffs as temporary
13 March 2025 - 09:45
Standard Bank has reported a 4% rise in full-year headline earnings, underpinned by continued balance sheet growth.
The group also benefited from lower credit impairment charges, flat costs in the banking franchise and a robust performance in Insurance & Asset Management, it said in a statement on Thursday...
