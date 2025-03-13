Companies / Financial Services

BNP Paribas Poland beats earnings expectations

Annual profit boosted by high interest rates and excess liquidity

13 March 2025 - 14:51
by Julia Kotowska
People walk past a BNP Paribas bank branch in Paris, France, in this file photograph. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NATHAN LAINE
Gdansk — BNP Paribas BP, the Polish unit of lender BNP Paribas, reported a bigger increase in earnings than expected on Thursday, supported by excess banking sector liquidity and persistently high interest rates.

The lender is part of the international banking group BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas BP, along with its units, ranks sixth in the Polish banking sector in terms of total assets.

Net profit rose to 2.36-billion zlotys (about $611.76m) compared to the 2.18-billion zlotys forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

Net interest income rose 9.9% to 5.74-billion zlotys from a year earlier, supported by strong liquidity and an increase in the scale of the group’s operations.

Net fee and commission earnings were 1.26-billion zlotys versus the 1.23-billion zlotys consensus expectation.

Management proposed an annual dividend of 7.86 zlotys a share, amounting to roughly 50% of the net profit.

Reuters

