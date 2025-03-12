Ethos reduces debt and reports 19% jump in net asset value
Ethos Capital says it has more than halved its debt from R522m to R223m
12 March 2025 - 10:57
Ethos Capital has reported a 19.2% surge in its net asset value per share for the second half of 2024 with its share price climbing 43% in the same period.
The growth comes as SA’s economy begins to show signs of recovery, coupled with a reduction in load-shedding, which has improved business sentiment and market conditions, the group said on Wednesday...
