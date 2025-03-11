Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Absa earnings rise 10% on improved SA performance

Business Day TV talks to Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital

11 March 2025 - 20:37
by Business Day TV
Absa in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Absa in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

Absa has reported a jump in annual profit, driven by a reduction in retail credit impairments and improved performance in its SA operations. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Denker Capital’s banking analyst, Kokkie Kooyman.

