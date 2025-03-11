Jason Quinn said an expensive goodbye to Absa, report shows
Quinn left his post in November 2023 to take up the role of Nedbank CEO
11 March 2025 - 12:28
Jason Quinn made a R60m financial sacrifice by stepping down as Absa’s finance chief in late 2023 to take on the role of CEO at rival lender Nedbank, Absa said in an earnings report filing on Tuesday.
The board of Absa, led by Sello Moloko, had concocted a retention agreement with Quinn a year earlier, hoping to keep him on the board as part of the transitional arrangements for the then-new CEO Arrie Rautenbach, who also stepped down less than two years into the job...
