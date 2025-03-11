Clientèle earnings bolstered by 1Life and softer inflation
Insurance group reports 3.6% rise in six-month earnings amid economic and political headwinds
11 March 2025 - 13:55
Insurance group Clientèle says it has strengthened the withdrawal assumptions underpinning its latest interim results in response to a high level of disputes from cash-strapped SA consumers.
The group highlighted a challenging macroeconomic environment over the past six months, with pressure coming from modest economic growth, fiscal challenges, labour issues, water supply constraints, currency depreciation and political uncertainty...
