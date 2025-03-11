Absa earnings rise 10% on improved SA performance
11 March 2025 - 09:06
Absa Group grew full-year headline earnings by 10% as the group reported an improved performance in its SA operations.
Total income for the year ended December rose 5% to R109.9bn, while headline earnings were up 9.89% at R22.06bn, or headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 2,662.2c...
