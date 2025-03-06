Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sanlam’s new business powers annual earnings

Business Day TV talks to Abigail Mukhuba, CFO of the insurance and financial services giant

06 March 2025 - 20:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Insurance and financial services giant Sanlam reported a 37% jump in annual headline earnings per share, thanks to robust new-business volumes and “excellent” investment returns. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba.

Organic growth powers Sanlam’s solid performance

Net client cash flows leap more than 50%, reflecting recovery in SA investment management operations
Companies
6 hours ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Three units boost Old Mutual’s earnings
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nedbank makes changes to top team
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths CEO upbeat clothing unit will cover ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
SA agritech start-up Khula! raises R126m in new ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Curro blames economic pressure for stagnant ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.