Insurance and financial services giant Sanlam reported a 37% jump in annual headline earnings per share, thanks to robust new-business volumes and “excellent” investment returns. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba.
WATCH: Sanlam’s new business powers annual earnings
Business Day TV talks to Abigail Mukhuba, CFO of the insurance and financial services giant
Organic growth powers Sanlam’s solid performance
