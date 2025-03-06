FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
FirstRand has posted a 10% rise in interim normalised earnings. SA’s biggest lender by market value, said its portfolio performed better than initially expected mainly due to the stronger overall credit performance driven by retail credit in SA trending ahead of expectations and a stronger credit outcome in the UK operations. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Group CEO Mary Vilakazi.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi on better-than-expected results
Business Day TV speaks CEO of FirstRand, Mary Vilakazi
FirstRand has posted a 10% rise in interim normalised earnings. SA’s biggest lender by market value, said its portfolio performed better than initially expected mainly due to the stronger overall credit performance driven by retail credit in SA trending ahead of expectations and a stronger credit outcome in the UK operations. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Group CEO Mary Vilakazi.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.