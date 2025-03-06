Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi on better-than-expected results

Business Day TV speaks CEO of FirstRand, Mary Vilakazi

06 March 2025 - 20:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

FirstRand has posted a 10% rise in interim normalised earnings. SA’s biggest lender by market value, said its portfolio performed better than initially expected mainly due to the stronger overall credit performance driven by retail credit in SA trending ahead of expectations and a stronger credit outcome in the UK operations. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Group CEO Mary Vilakazi.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Three units boost Old Mutual’s earnings
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nedbank makes changes to top team
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths CEO upbeat clothing unit will cover ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
SA agritech start-up Khula! raises R126m in new ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Curro blames economic pressure for stagnant ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.