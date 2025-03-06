Organic growth powers Sanlam’s solid performance
Net client cash flows leap more than 50%, reflecting recovery in SA investment management operations
06 March 2025 - 15:01
Sanlam reported solid growth in its key financial metrics for the year to end-December, driven by strong organic growth across its life insurance, general insurance and investment management businesses.
Headline earnings per share rose by 37% to 964c. Net operational earnings rose 34% to R18.5bn, supported by higher investment returns on the shareholder capital portfolio and reduced corporate project expenses...
