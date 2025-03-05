Quilter boosted by higher new business levels
Total assets under management and administration increased by 12% to £119.4bn
05 March 2025 - 11:02
Shares in wealth management company Quilter soared on Wednesday, as the group reported higher annual profit after its High Net Worth and Affluent segments delivered good profit progress and significantly higher new business levels.
At 11am on the JSE, the company’s shares were up 8.05% at R38.25...
