Prefcap secures R450m in funding to drive SME growth

New capital from RMB empowers Prefcap to expand financial support for local businesses

05 March 2025 - 08:39
Preference Capital is a leading financial services provider dedicated to offering innovative and flexible financing solutions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Preference Capital is a leading financial services provider dedicated to offering innovative and flexible financing solutions. Picture: SUPPLIED

Preference Capital Group (Prefcap), a leading financial services provider specialising in SME financing, has successfully secured R450m in capital from Rand Merchant Bank (RMB). This strategic funding will enable the Group to expand its lending portfolio and continue providing innovative financial solutions to South African businesses through its multiple product offerings. 

This funding will enable Prefcap to drive its vision of empowering small and medium enterprises as vital contributors to economic development.

“This additional funding not only validates our business model but also enhances our ability to offer tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. We are excited to continue this journey with RMB by our side,” says Jonathan Goldberg, Prefcap CEO.

RMB’s support reflects strong confidence in Prefcap’s lending strategy. With this capital, Prefcap aims to extend its reach, improve accessibility to funding for underserved businesses, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the economy.

Visit the Prefcap website for more information.

This article was sponsored by Prefcap.

