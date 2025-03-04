Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Unpacking Nedbank’s full-year results

Business Day TV spoke to Jason Quinn, CEO of Nedbank

04 March 2025 - 15:57
by Business Day TV
Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Nedbank's posted a 10% rise in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) thanks to strict cost-control measures and a 17% drop in impairment charges. Business Day TV spoke to the bank’s CEO, Jason Quinn, for more insight.

