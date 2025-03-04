Business Day TV speaks to Petri Redelinghuys of Herenya Capital Advisors
Countries that act now will be best positioned to benefit from a clean energy future
BHF questions the legality and rationality of the president’s decision
Busy correctional services minister opts to make way for a younger leader
Headline earnings for the six months to December were up 34% at R4.27bn
Agriculture, which plunged nearly 29% in the third quarter, rebounds in the final months of 2024
The Eyes & Ears programme is testament to what can be achieved when state and private sector resources are aligned towards reducing crime
Beijing still hopes for truce with Trump team, analysts say, adding that China had never succumbed to coercion
Dubai hosts Sunday’s final in which India will meet the winner of match between SA and New Zealand
There is no requirement for buyers of powerful cars to undergo advanced driver training
Discovery reported a 34% increase in first-half headline earnings, supported by strong contributions across the group's businesses. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank
WATCH: Discovery earnings jump as it all comes together
Business Day TV speaks to Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank
Discovery reported a 34% increase in first-half headline earnings, supported by strong contributions across the group’s businesses. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank
Discovery Bank hits first profit as it aims at R3bn by 2029
Discovery expects first-half earnings up to 35% higher
