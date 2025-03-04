Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Discovery earnings jump as it all comes together

Business Day TV speaks to Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank

04 March 2025 - 20:26
Discovery Building. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO
Discovery reported a 34% increase in first-half headline earnings, supported by strong contributions across the group’s businesses. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank

Discovery Bank hits first profit as it aims at R3bn by 2029

Headline earnings for the six months to December were up 34% at R4.27bn
Companies
11 hours ago

Discovery expects first-half earnings up to 35% higher

Normalised profit from operations is expected to rise 25%-30% driven by a strong operating performance
Companies
1 week ago

