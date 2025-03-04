Nedbank makes changes to top team
Changes to CCO and at Nedbank Wealth as two executives retire
04 March 2025 - 09:49
Nedbank Group has announced changes in its top leadership as two officials are due to retire.
Concurrent with the strategic reorganisation of the group’s Retail and Business Banking and Nedbank Wealth clusters, Iolanda Ruggiero, managing executive for Nedbank Wealth, will be taking early retirement after 23 years of service, the group said in a statement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.