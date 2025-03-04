Lower impairment charges lift Nedbank’s earnings

Nedbank has reported higher annual earnings, underpinned by good nominal interest rate growth, a lower impairment charge and targeted expense management, which offset muted net interest income growth, slower loan growth and margin pressure.
Headline earnings for the year to end-December rose 8% to R16.93bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 10% to 3,631c.
Revenue was 4% higher at R72.22bn.
Net interest income rose to R41.8bn from R41.47bn before and non-interest revenue increased to R30.41bn from R27.71bn
The group’s credit loss ratio declined to 87 basis points (bps) from 109bps the previous year.
A final dividend of 1,104c per share was declared, up 8%, making a total dividend of 2,075c, up 10% from the year-earlier period.
After a difficult first half characterised by geopolitical issues, high interest rates and general uncertainty ahead of SA’s national election, the environment improved gradually into the fourth quarter of the year, as inflation declined and interest rates were cut.
Household credit growth, however, slowed to 3% by the end of the year, while corporate credit growth increased by 5.4%, remaining relatively volatile and not yet reflective of a material improvement in fixed-investment activity, Nedbank said.
Nedbank group’s return on equity strengthened to 15.8% from 15.1% in the previous period, reflecting steady progress towards its return on equity (ROE) targets.
The group said from a strategy perspective, a key highlight of 2024 was the completion of its Managed Evolution IT transformation, which has delivered a refreshed modern technology platform.
The group recorded market share gains in key areas such as home loans, vehicle finance, wholesale term-lending and retail deposits, it said.
“We also continued to create wider positive impacts through approximately R183bn of lending that supports sustainable development finance, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The increase in renewable energy exposures of 32% to almost R40bn and Nedbank being awarded significant renewable energy mandates in [the fourth quarter of] 2024 reinforce our leadership in this space,” it said.
CEO Jason Quinn said the group remained cautiously optimistic and expected the economic environment in SA to improve off the low 2024 base, though risks associated with global geopolitics and trade wars remained.
Corporate lending should pick up while growth in household lending was expected to remain muted, he said.
“Our improved financial performance in 2024 — together with the progress made in executing on our strategy, our new transform agenda and better economic prospects — gives us confidence that we will continue to make progress to increase our ROE to greater than 16% in 2025, greater than 17% in the medium term and above 18% in the longer term,” Quinn said.
Lower impairment charges lift Nedbank’s earnings
CEO Jason Quinn says group remains cautiously optimistic and expects economic environment in SA to improve
