Discovery Bank hits first profit as it aims at R3bn by 2029
Headline earnings for the six months to December were up 34% at R4.27bn
Discovery Bank turned profitable for the first time in the first half with R1bn in start-up costs to spare in a milestone that gave the parent company, one of SA’s largest financial services conglomerates, and CEO Adrian Gore the confidence to aim for tripling its profits to R3bn in the next five years.
Inspired by a desire to branch out of insurance, Discovery’s digital-only full-fledged banking division entered the R7-trillion-plus banking industry in 2019, blending health and financial wellbeing and pitting it against established legacy banks that have been scrambling to adapt in a fast-changing financial ecosystem. ..
