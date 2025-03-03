Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Leila Fourie on the JSE’s fruitful diversification strategy

Business Day TV speaks with Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE

03 March 2025 - 19:42
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
The JSE’s diversification strategy is bearing fruit. The bourse has reported a 9.6% rise in headline earnings per share, saying growth was supported by increased revenue diversification through its non-trading business segments and business resilience. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leila Fourie for further analysis of the performance.

