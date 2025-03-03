Insurer Santam has reported higher full-year earnings as the various underwriting measures it implemented in response to difficult global operating and risk environments improved profitability.
Santam reports higher profits despite weather-related claims
Weather-related catastrophe claims of R748m were reported in 2024
Insurer Santam has reported higher full-year earnings as the various underwriting measures it implemented in response to difficult global operating and risk environments improved profitability.
Double-digit premium growth exceeded the group’s long-term targets by a considerable margin, it said in a statement on Monday.
Group insurance revenue for the year to end-December was 21% higher at R52.3bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped 51% to R34.77, the group said in a statement on Monday.
Profit for the year rose to R4.35bn from R3.38bn a year ago.
The group declared a final dividend per share of R9.85, up 9%.
Santam reported conventional insurance net earned premium (NEP) growth of 10% to R32.2bn, with most of its conventional insurance businesses contributing positively to premium and profit growth.
Its conventional insurance net underwriting margin was 7.6% from 3.5% a year ago. The underwriting margin was well within Santam’s 5% — 10% target range, despite weather-related and other large losses of R986m in 2024.
Its alternative risk transfer (ART) profit before tax rose to R781m from R516m a year ago. The ART business, consisting of Santam Structured Insurance (SSI) and Centriq, increased its profit contribution significantly, supported by growth across all revenue lines.
In its international businesses, Santam’s share of the gross written premium of Shriram General Insurance (SGI) in India and Pacific & Orient Insurance Co Berhad (P&O) in Malaysia grew by 20%, but net insurance results declined by 3% from a high base. SGI benefited from book growth and a favourable claims ratio, offset by lower investment returns, Santam said.
The group said it delivered a strong performance in 2024, despite a challenging operating environment, shaped by extreme weather events, and social, economic and geopolitical forces that were intricately linked and changing at an accelerated pace.
Progress had been made in addressing the structural constraints to economic growth in SA, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace, Santam said.
However, consumer personal disposable income remained under pressure amid high inflation and elevated interest rates, and persistently high unemployment levels also suppressed any real growth in the size of the consumer base. This had a negative effect on the affordability of insurance premiums, as well as new vehicle sales, a key driver of growth in Santam’s largest line of business.
As inflation started to ease over the past few months and interest rates declined, this provided some relief to consumers.
“These conditions limited our growth potential due to the high level of penetration in the traditional insurance markets in SA, with these segments closely coupled to the performance of the economy and employment levels. Our refreshed strategy aligns with these trends through enhanced focus on our direct channels, where we do not have a commensurate market share, and the non-traditional segments, which are much less penetrated and provide good prospects for accelerated growth while driving enhanced financial inclusion,” it said.
Opportunities for growth outside SA were more favourable, with the group’s low market share in global markets providing enhanced growth opportunities.
Santam's two largest insurance classes — motor and property — were affected by a challenging claims environment.
Motor repair costs increased by more than headline consumer inflation, which is not sustainable over the long term.
“We are working with key stakeholders to contain costs across the motor value chain over the long term,” it said.
Losses from extreme weather conditions are most pronounced in the group’s property book. The frequency and severity of claims from inclement weather conditions have increased substantially over the past decade, including in SA, which has traditionally been seen as a benign catastrophe environment.
These trends persisted, with weather-related catastrophe claims of R748m in 2024, broadly in line with 2023.
“We have implemented several underwriting actions in the past two years in response to the elevated claims environment. These included segmented premium increases and higher excess amounts for selected risks across the motor and property classes, enhanced safety requirements to mitigate against high-value vehicle theft, the accelerated rollout of geocoding to enhance property risk selection and rating and expanded surveying of property risks.”
Through these actions, Santam has successfully addressed power surge losses, improved the profitability of the motor book and turned around the property portfolio from a loss contributor to a positive contributor to the underwriting performance in 2024, it said.
