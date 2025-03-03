Santam 10-year average weather-related claims double
Weather-related catastrophe claims of R748m were reported in 2024
03 March 2025 - 08:24
UPDATED 03 March 2025 - 14:15
Santam reported a two-fold jump in average claims for natural catastrophes over the past two decades, underscoring the escalating effect of climate-change induced disasters such as floods on the insurance industry.
In its full-year earnings report for the year to end-December, SA’s largest short-term insurance showed that the average annual claims for natural disasters had risen from less than R1bn in the 2005-2015 period to about R2bn in the past 10 years...
