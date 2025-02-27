Companies / Financial Services

Fintech Stripe's valuation leaps to $91.5bn in latest tender offer

AI-business ventures and positive outlook help Stripe bounce back

27 February 2025
by Pritam Biswas and Jaiveer Shekhawat
Bengaluru — Stripe on Thursday announced a tender offer for employees and shareholders that valued the company at $91.5bn, nearly 41% higher than its valuation a year ago, potentially delaying the fintech firm’s ambitions of going public.

The deal signals the strong recovery of the global venture capital sector, particularly in AI, as central banks have started to cut interest rates amid subdued inflation and strong economic data.

“Stripe was profitable in 2024, and we expect to be so in 2025 and beyond,” co-founders John Collison and Patrick Collison said in their annual letter published on Thursday.

The payments processing company was valued at $65bn in a deal last year, which allowed employees to cash out their stock.

At its peak, Stripe was valued at $95bn in 2021.

The company serves a variety of high-profile customers, including Elon Musk-led social media platform X, Amazon, car rental firm Hertz Global and grocery delivery app Instacart.

In 2023, OpenAI chose Stripe to power payments for ChatGPT Plus and DALL·E generative AI technologies.

Stripe, which has headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, allows companies to accept payments, send payouts and automate financial processes.

Reuters

