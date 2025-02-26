Momentum surges as new strategy bears fruit
Strong performance of its insurance and Guardrisk business causes share price to shoot up by 14.5%
26 February 2025 - 14:53
Momentum said it expects its profit for the six months ended December will rise by as much as 55% due to the strong performance of its insurance and Guardrisk business in the period — a trading update that sent the group’s shares more than 10% higher.
The share price of the group, headed by Jeanette Marais, shot up 14.5% after the release of the upbeat trading update, which indicated that the company’s refreshed strategy, unveiled last year, was bearing fruit...
