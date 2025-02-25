Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: A decade of tax-free savings in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Thopi Mhloli, head of savings and investments at Standard Bank

25 February 2025 - 20:02
Picture: 123RF/Vitaliy Vodolazskyy
Picture: 123RF/Vitaliy Vodolazskyy

Tax-free savings accounts were introduced in SA in 2015, allowing citizens to take advantage of enhanced savings for nearly a decade. Business Day TV spoke to Thopi Mhloli, Standard Bank’s head of savings and investments, about trends in this segment.

