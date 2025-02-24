Patrice Motsepe’s outfit tightens grip on Alexforbes
ARC Investments increases stake to nearly 46%
24 February 2025 - 17:23
Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Investments has increased its stake in Alexforbes to nearly 46% — cementing its place as the company’s anchor shareholder.
Alexforbes on Monday said African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Investments now owns 45.6% of the group’s securities...
