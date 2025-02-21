Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Webull expected to shake up retail stock investing in SA

Business Day TV Spoke to WeBull SA CEO Ricardo da Silva

21 February 2025 - 16:08
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO.
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO.

Chinese retail share trading platform Webull has its sights set on SA for growth and expansion. Business Day TV caught up with WeBull SA CEO Ricardo da Silva for more insight.

