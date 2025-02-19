Discovery expects first-half earnings up to 35% higher
Normalised profit from operations is expected to rise 25%-30% driven by a strong operating performance
19 February 2025 - 10:16
Discovery expects to report higher earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year after a “strong” first-half performance, with both headline earnings and normalised headline earnings set to rise as much as 35%.
Both measures are expected to increase by between 30% and 35%, the group said in a statement on Wednesday...
