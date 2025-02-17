Old Mutual CEO opts for early retirement
17 February 2025 - 18:35
Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson has opted to take early retirement, and will vacate the role he has held since 2020 at the end of August — ending a 32-year association with the group.
At 55, Williamson’s early retirement comes as a surprise. Old Mutual, the country’s second largest insurer did not reveal the reasons behind the CEO’s retirement, merely saying it hopes to name a successor soon...
