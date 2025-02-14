BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | China’s Webull takes on EasyEquities, banks with SA launch
Electronic trading platform with deep-pocketed backers set to shake up retail stock investing
14 February 2025 - 10:00
Webull has set its sights on signing up a million SA clients within the next three years, putting China’s retail share trading platform on a collision course with Purple Group’s EasyEquities.
“We think there’s a great opportunity here. There’s definitely an appetite for it,” said Ricardo da Silva, who has been tasked with setting up the platform in SA...
