SA banks warned AI can perpetuate racial biases
Call for frameworks to reduce bias in AI algorithms by ensuring training data reflects diversity
13 February 2025 - 18:26
A working paper by the Centre of Excellence in Financial Services warns that the deployment of AI in SA’s banking system might perpetuate racial biases, calling for industry players to take steps to prevent this and other ethical challenges brought by the technology.
“Some research explores how AI systems embed and perpetuate racial biases. Beyond the data itself, subjective and unconscious biases in AI reflect deeper societal inequalities, often overlooked in approaches that treat bias as a purely technical problem,” the paper reads...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.