SA’s newest bank joins those looking to retailers to service clients
Banking industry has seen entry of several digital-only players with OM Bank pursuing same strategy
12 February 2025 - 05:00
OM Bank, Old Mutual’s banking offering, will not roll out ATM machines across the country, but will be entering into partnerships with retail outfits to make its services available to consumers.
The bank marks Old Mutual’s re-entry into the banking sector after its disinvestment from Nedbank in 2018 as part of the group’s managed separation...
