Dorothy Nyambi. President and CEO of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA). Picture: SUPPLIED
The push to increases the number of investment vehicles domiciled in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dorothy Nyambi, president and CEO of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (Meda).
According to a recent study by Meda, about 60% of African-focused investment vehicles are domiciled outside the continent.
The study, which calls for locating more investment funds and vehicles on the continent, was commissioned by the Mastercard Foundation and conducted by experts from across the globe, including Momentus Global, Samawati Capital Partners, and Stafford Law, with support from Meda.
Nyambi says systemic investment change is vital to improving Africa's competitiveness and ensuring inclusive growth, especially support for SMEs.
Among other factors that hinder access to finance for small business, the size and scale of such enterprises remains a key barrier since they require more “innovative and diverse” capital providers to support their establishment and growth.
Nyambi explains that such businesses are often too large to access microfinancing and too small to access traditional bank services, private equity or venture capital funding.
Topics of discussion include factors pushing Africa out of consideration for investment vehicles; challenges faced in funding small businesses in the region; efforts to change the status quo; and an outlook for the sector.
Nyambi provide a detailed analysis of factors and opportunities across the various jurisdictions in Africa covered by the study.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | The case for locating more investment vehicles in Africa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dorothy Nyambi, president and CEO of Mennonite Economic Development Associates
Join the discussion:
