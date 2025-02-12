PIC now owns 20% of Aspen
The fund manager has increased its stake in the pharmaceutical manufacturer
12 February 2025 - 13:12
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s largest fund manager, has increased its stake in pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare to just more than 20% — continuing its buying streak, with valuations on the JSE still attractive to long-term investors.
Aspen on Wednesday said the PIC now held 20.15% of the group’s securities, cementing its place as the company’s largest investor — with the group’s founder Stephen Saad coming in second...
