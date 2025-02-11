Stanlib’s fixed income assets top R300bn
A strong team is delivering in the top quintiles of its strategies, says head Victor Mphaphuli
11 February 2025 - 05:00
Stanlib’s fixed income investment team has breached R300bn in assets under management, with nearly 30% of the assets comprising government bonds and the group assigning a buy sign to SA government bonds.
Head of fixed income at Stanlib Victor Mphaphuli said the team was now managing assets valued at R302bn — up nearly R100bn over the past five years — with the group managing the largest fixed income portfolio outside the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)...
