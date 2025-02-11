Santam excites investors with bumper profit
11 February 2025 - 17:21
SA’s largest general insurer, Santam, has advised shareholders to expect bumper profit when it publishes its financial statements for the year to end-December next month.
The company on Tuesday said headline earnings per share (Heps), a core measure of profit, are expected to increase by as much as 60% compared to 2023...
