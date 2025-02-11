Sanlam joins forces with Fedhealth
Healthcare group to remain independent, while leveraging financial services giant’s network and customer base
11 February 2025 - 15:00
Sanlam has partnered with medical aid scheme Fedhealth as the financial services group continues strengthen its service offerings.
Fedhealth will maintain its independence, with its operations continuing to be overseen by a board of trustees composed of scheme members...
