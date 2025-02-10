Capitec taps former Mastercard executive as board director
Group brings Raghuvir Rai Malhotra on board to sharpen global strategic priorities
10 February 2025 - 18:09
Capitec, SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, has roped in former Mastercard executive Raghuvir Rai “Raghu”Malhotra as a nonexecutive director as the lender beefs its board with expertise in payments — an area in which it has been launching innovative products.
On Monday, the Stellenbosch-based bank said the appointment of Malhotra, who recently retired as president of global enterprise growth at Mastercard, was informed by the group’s payments and internationalisation strategy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.