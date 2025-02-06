WATCH: Lesaka eyes adjusted ebitda of R1bn in 2025

Lesaka has forecast that it will report group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of as much as R1bn for the full-year. Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CEO, Lincoln Mali, to find out how the company plans to achieve this.
