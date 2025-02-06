Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Lesaka eyes adjusted ebitda of R1bn in 2025

Business Day TV speaks to Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka

06 February 2025 - 20:27
Picture: 123RF/9DREAMSTUDIO
Lesaka has forecast that it will report group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of as much as R1bn for the full-year. Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CEO, Lincoln Mali, to find out how the company plans to achieve this.

