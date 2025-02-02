Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Lotto’s future hangs in the balance as new operator yet to be named

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle van Trotsenburg, Ithuba’s head of corporate relations

02 February 2025 - 18:28
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A new lotto operator is yet to be revealed. The delay could be devastating as it will disrupt money flow towards good causes. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with Ithuba’s head of corporate relations, Michelle van Trotsenburg.

Naming of new lottery operator stalled again

Process of appointing new licence operator hit by claims of conflicts of interest
National
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: All eyes on Parks Tau’s next move on national lottery

The minister called a halt to the process in December
National
3 weeks ago

Lottery funding to continue, says NLC as new licence looms

Concerns about a hiatus in funding due to the stalled process of naming a preferred bidder laid to rest
National
2 weeks ago

Further delays mar lottery tender process

DTIC minister Parks Tau is said to be in a quandary as the NLC’s preferred bidder has close links to the ANC, raising conflict of interest concerns
National
2 months ago

Ensuring the right numbers come up

MPs are getting anxious about delays in choosing a new operator for the troubled national lottery, now under new management following a slew of ...
Features
3 months ago
