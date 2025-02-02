Capitec projects big jump in annual profit
02 February 2025 - 16:52
Capitec, SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers, expects annual earnings to surge more than a quarter from a year earlier, thanks to continued improvement in credit impairment charges and credit loss ratios.
In a trading statement published on Friday, the bank said headline earnings per share (HEPS) — which strips out one-off and exceptional items — will be R117.39-R121.06 for the year to end-February, representing an increase of 28%-32% compared with the R91.71 reported in the same period a year earlier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.